Attorneys Respond To 'Unjust' Dismissal Of Tulsa Race Massacre Lawsuit

Lawsuit Against City Of Tulsa For Race Massacre Dismissed By Judge

Attorneys of the survivors of the Tulsa Race Massacre responded to an "unjust" decision by a county judge that dismissed a public nuisance case against the City of Tulsa Monday afternoon.

The press conference was held at 3:30 p.m. at the Historic Vernon AME Church.

Tulsa Mayor GT Bynum issued the following statement:

“The City of Tulsa has yet to receive the opinion and full order, but can confirm we did receive the minute order in this case. The City remains committed to finding the graves of 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre victims, fostering economic investment in the Greenwood District, educating future generations about the worst event in our community’s history, and building a city where every person has an equal opportunity for a great life.”

Survivors of the Tulsa Race Massacre are expected to respond to a Tulsa County judge's decision to dismiss the public nuisance case against the City of Tulsa over the Race Massacre.

Attorneys, survivors and descendants will participate in a press conference at the Historic Vernon AME Church on Monday at 3:30 p.m. to respond to the case's dismissal.

That case was filed in 2020 against the city, chamber of commerce, sheriff's office and others.

Plaintiffs argued survivors Leslie Randle, Hughes Van Ellis Senior, and Viola Fletcher should be paid for damages, but defendants said the plaintiffs did not have a valid claim.

The judge also blocked the case from being refiled.