Lawsuit Filed By 3 Tulsa Race Massacre Survivors Dismissed By County Judge

By: News On 6

A Tulsa County judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by three Tulsa Race Massacre survivors against the City of Tulsa and several other agencies.

It was filed back in 2020 against the City of Tulsa, the chamber, the sheriff's office and others as a public nuisance case.

Plaintiffs argues that Leslie Randle, Hughes Van Ellis Senior and Viola Fletcher should be paid for damages, but defendants said the plaintiffs didn't have a valid claim.

Court records show the judge dismissed the lawsuit with prejudice, which means the case can't be refiled.