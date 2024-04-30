1 Dead, 1 Injured After Tulsa Shooting

Tulsa police said two teenagers were shot Monday night near 21st and Memorial. One of them has now died. This is the third person killed in Tulsa in the last couple of days.

-

We don’t know the identity of the young man who died, but we do know both the teens who were shot were 16 years old.

Investigators were combing the scene for bullets. Police say they believe a gun battle happened across the parking lot. They are still finding bullets in cars, buildings, and all over the parking lot. The SUV they believe was involved is also covered in bullet holes.

Captain Richard Muelenberg with Tulsa police says crimes like this are becoming more common.

“You know, this problem that we're having with gun violence is a community problem altogether,” he said. “Was this precipitated before it erupted? We don't know. Our ask is that when you see something, say something. Let us know. Let's try to get ahead of this problem.”

Police are still interviewing witnesses, trying to figure out who was involved and how many.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.