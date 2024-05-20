Man Involved In Hours-Long Standoff With Tulsa Police Identified

Tulsa Police said Cochise Burns was just released from prison last week and is back in custody following the hours-long standoff.

By: News On 6

The man accused of engaging in a standoff with Tulsa Police Saturday night has been identified.

Tulsa Police said Cochise Burns was just released from prison on Thursday, two days before the incident, and is back in custody following the hours-long standoff.

It lasted more than four hours near 11th and Memorial on Saturday before he eventually surrendered and was taken to a hospital. An arrest report said Burns pulled a weapon on someone and threatened to kill them, leading the police to be called.

He's facing several charges including pointing a deadly weapon with intent and threatening a violent act.

His bond is over $70,000, records show.

