Tulsa Recognized As City Of Film

Tulsa is being recognized internationally for its impact on film production. The Tulsa Film Office and Cherokee Film were both celebrated at the Global Production Awards.

The award ceremony was held at the Cannes Film Festival in France.

The Tulsa Office of Film, Music, Arts, and Culture made an elite shortlist as a City for Film, joined by only four other cities across the globe.

"We were the only US city that was nominated or made the shortlist actually," Meg Gould with the Tulsa Office of Film, Music, Arts, and Culture.

She was at the awards in France and says while Tulsa didn't take home the win, it was an honor to be recognized as a city that's helped film and television teams while helping the local economy.

"There is like no words to like actually say how exciting this actually is to have an international audience that has eyes on Tulsa right now," said Gould.

Cherokee Film was also represented at the festival; they had three nominations and got a high commendation.

"To see Cherokee Film, Cherokee Film Commission, Osiyo Voices of Cherokee People all up on that screen short-listed for three awards--that's going to leave an impression," said Jennifer Loren with Cherokee Film.

She says they are serious about taking on the industry and this award proves their dedication to being a top-notch media producer.

Both The Tulsa Film Office and Cherokee Film expect this latest recognition on a global scale to bring even more film and TV projects to our area.