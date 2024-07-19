Man Creates Tree Carvings With Chainsaw

A chainsaw is not usually in the supplies of an artist. But it's Steve Harrison's tool of choice.

With every etch into his medium, Steve meticulously turns a tree into a peacock.

Steve started carving trees after one fell in his yard after a major storm. He turned the damaged tree into a squirrel, and shortly after he finished, neighbors and friends approached him to make carvings for them as well.

"Word of mouth went," said Harrison.

Which helped Steve turn a hobby into his livelihood.

"It's just a dream," he said. "I haven't worked a day since we started this."

Many of the trees Steve carves would be completely lost to storms, and he's glad to give them new life.

He's created hundreds of carvings, including several horses and two turkeys for Susan Renea Byer.

"This tree was dying, and instead of making it firewood. It's something that's going to be here a long time now. There's going to be a lot of people who will get to appreciate that horse and Steve's talent," she said.

"A lot of trees mean a lot to a lot of people, and when they lose one, they are pretty upset, and they are really thankful they can do something to save that stump," Harrison said.

He's preserving what would be an eye sore and turning it into a work of art.

"I know I wouldn't have wanted to get to the end and wished I would've tried. Make it or not, that doesn't matter. I am just proud," he said.

