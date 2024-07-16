‘I Had A Good Life’: Sapulpa Woman Turns 100, Reflects On Achievements

A woman in Sapulpa is celebrating her 100th birthday on Thursday. Mary Etta Clark worked on B-24 Bombers during World War II and later owned a restaurant.

A woman in Sapulpa is celebrating her 100th birthday on Thursday.

Mary Etta Clark worked on B-24 Bombers during World War II and later owned a restaurant.

She is celebrating a big milestone, but she says her age doesn't match how she feels.

"I feel like I am about 68," she said.

But on Thursday, Mary Etta Clark will be 100 years old.

"July the 18th, 1924," she said. "I had a good life, a very good life."

She's traveled all across the world, owned an Italian restaurant, and worked as an engine rigger during World War II.

"I would get up in the cockpit, and we had four engines, two on each side. I had to be sure that each engine was rigged correctly to the cockpit. Very interesting job," she said.

But Mary Etta's favorite moments of her life were with her family--including Terry, her husband of 43 years.

"He's the best thing I have ever had. He waits on me hand and foot," she said.

As she reflects on her long life, Mary Etta believes her faith was the key to all the good moments that have happened and the ones to come.

"The Lord took care of me, and here I am, and that was very good,” Mary Etta said. “So when people say the Lord answers prayers, he does because he answered mine, and look at me. I never in my wildest dreams thought I would live to be a hundred. But the closer I got to one hundred, I think I could live to 105."

