'Tulsa Has A Really Great Art Scene': Photograph Displayed At Turkey Mountain

By: News On 6

The 'Gilcrease in your Neighborhood' program is displaying new artwork at five locations across Tulsa.

Each site will also have activity guides to help you learn more about the new piece.

The sound of the wind through the trees and the warm sunshine on your face while hiking Turkey Mountain's trails is a way for people like Nancy Coryell to pause.

"We try to come out here at least once a week and hike these beautiful trails," she said.

But along with the natural beauty of the forest, you can find another work of art just off the path.

"I try to always make a point to stop by to see the art that Gilcrease puts out here," Coryell said.

The piece is new. It was recently installed by Alison Rossi and her team from the Gilcrease Museum. It's a photograph of Willie Peevyhouse Davis who was related to Eddie Faye Gates--a documentarian of the Tulsa Race Massacre.

"You can see in this photograph that she is relaxing by the lake and just enjoying a beautiful day," said Rossi. "I think it's a great photograph that was taken by someone who knew and loved her."

Along with the new installation, Alison worked with Ryan Howell from Turkey Mountain to create an activity guide. In it, hikers can learn more about the piece and its location.

"You are going to be able to learn that Turkey Mountain used to be an oil and gas field, how people used to farm and do agriculture out here, and a number of other facts you wouldn't necessarily think about when stopping at Turkey Mountain," Howell said.

"I think Tulsa has a really great art scene," said Coryell.

A scene that goes beyond museum walls and leaves these hikers with even more beauty than they expected.

