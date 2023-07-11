KC Chiefs Super Fan Accused Of Bank Robbery In Oklahoma, 4 Other States

By: News On 6

A Kansas City Chiefs super fan is back in custody and now accused of robbing banks across the country.

Xaviar Babudar, better known as 'Chiefsaholic' for his large online presence supporting the Chiefs, was first arrested in December for robbing a Bixby bank.

The FBI arrested Babudar over the weekend in California, four months after they said he went on the run after ripping off his ankle monitor in Tulsa.

Now the FBI said they have connected Babudar to eight bank robberies across the country, spanning five different states.

Eight months after Babudar was first arrested in Oklahoma, the Chiefs super fan is now back in federal custody, facing a lot more trouble.

The saga has made headlines across the country and been the subject of national talk shows for months.

Babudar was famous in sports circles for his high stakes betting, and travel to Chiefs road games.

The FBI now said those bets and lavish trips were funded through a string of bank robberies nationwide.

We first told you about Babudar in December when Bixby Police arrested him, after they said he robbed the Tulsa Teachers Federal Credit Union on his way to Houston for a Chiefs road game.

In February, days before the Super Bowl, Babudar bonded out after a Tulsa County judge lowered it to $80,000.

Prosecutors said he didn't show up to his next court appearance, cut off his ankle monitor, and went on the run.

In the months that followed, as law enforcement looked for him, the FBI conducted a further investigation, reviewing his bank records and looked deeper into unsolved bank robberies.

According to court documents, the FBI now thinks he's connected to robberies dating back to March of 2022, hitting banks in suburban Des Moines, Iowa, Omaha and Nashville.

The FBI said he tried robbing two banks in Minnesota but ran off because the banks only offered smaller bills.

Investigators said they found similar clothing in each robbery and traced Babudar's cell phone to each area.

They also said during this time, he laundered money through casinos, buying more than $1 million in casino chips.

News On 6 reached out to Babudar's bail bondsman in Oklahoma. He said he was notified shortly after he was arrested in the Sacramento area.

Babudar now faces federal charges of bank theft and interstate transportation of stolen property, in addition to his charges in Oklahoma.