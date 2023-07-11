By: News On 6

City Of Tulsa To Begin Next Phase Of Excavations In Search For Graves Connected To Tulsa Race Massacre

-

The City of Tulsa is getting ready for the next phase in the search for graves possibly connected to the Tulsa Race Massacre.

A test excavation will take place at Oaklawn Cemetery on Thursday and Friday of this week.

Related Story: Attorneys Respond To 'Unjust' Dismissal Of Tulsa Race Massacre Lawsuit

The excavations help experts figure out if there are human remains in the soil and provide archaeologists an idea of where they should look next.

Related Story: Genealogists Announce Breakthrough In DNA Analysis Of Oaklawn Cemetery Remains