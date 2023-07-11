City Of Tulsa To Begin Next Phase Of Excavations In Search For Graves Connected To Tulsa Race Massacre

Tuesday, July 11th 2023, 6:37 am
The City of Tulsa is getting ready for the next phase in the search for graves possibly connected to the Tulsa Race Massacre.
A test excavation will take place at Oaklawn Cemetery on Thursday and Friday of this week.
The excavations help experts figure out if there are human remains in the soil and provide archaeologists an idea of where they should look next.
