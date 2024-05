Tulsa Kids magazine has been helping families learn about fun events and more for 30 years. Editor Betty Casey joined News On 6 talk about what parents should consider when choosing a summer camp.

By: News On 6

We are about a month away from the end of school and many kids will be headed out to camps.

