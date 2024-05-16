Police Identify Armed Man Shot, Killed By Tulsa Officer

Tulsa Police have confirmed that a man is dead following a shooting involving a TPD officer at 100 Gilcrease Museum Road.

A man is dead following a shooting involving a Tulsa Police officer at 100 Gilcrease Museum Road on Wednesday, TPD confirmed.

Police said that they were called just after 3:30 p.m. about a man who was firing a gun at passing cars. When officers arrived they found Elmer Vargas, 21, near a veterinary clinic on Gilcrease Rd. According to TPD, the man was firing in their direction.

Tulsa Police Captain Richard Muellenberg said that the responding officers returned fire, killing the suspect.

"We responded to the suspect's actions. He was clearly representing a continuing threat to citizens and to officers. And so the officers had to do what was necessary to stop that threat," said Muellenberg.

The officer is being placed on administrative leave. The Tulsa Police Department's Homicide Unit is investigating the incident.

Tulsa Police were asking people to avoid the area of Gilcrease Rd and West Reconciliation Way while they investigated.

