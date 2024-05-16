Auto-Theft Suspect Arrested 1 Day After Police Chase In Owasso

A man accused of leading Owasso and Tulsa Police on a chase and avoiding arrest on Tuesday is now in custody.

By: News On 6

The suspect, Randall Liggins, was identified as part of a large-scale investigation launched in 2023 into hundreds of stolen vehicles in Oklahoma, Texas, and Missouri worth more than $13 million, according to investigators.

On May 15, auto-theft detectives said they received a tip about a serial auto-theft suspect’s location after he avoided arrest the day before.

Detectives were led to a pawn shop near East Admiral Pl. and Memorial where they found and arrested Liggins as he walked out of the store, police said. The car Liggins drove to the pawn shop was confirmed to have been stolen from a car dealership in Joplin, police said.

Liggins was arrested by police on Wednesday just after 5:30 p.m.

Police from Tulsa and Owasso searched along 86th Street in Owasso on Tuesday after a man led police on a chase to the area.

Police searched a large area around 86th Street North Memorial Drive for a man they said was known to have stolen several cars. The search ended just after 4:30 p.m. after several hours without success.

Tulsa Police said this all started when one of their officers identified a known auto theft suspect in Owasso and asked Owasso PD for help. According to Owasso PD, an officer tried to pull over the suspect driving a blue Honda with dealer tags just after around 12:30 p.m. when the driver took off.

The driver eventually abandoned the car near a Casey's store at 86th St North and Mingo. Police said that the man then ran away toward the Cottages at Tallgrass Point Apartments neighborhood but did not stay there. Police believe that he kept running past the nearby railroad tracks toward North Memorial Drive.

Tulsa and Owasso police worked together for over four hours to find the suspect. Drones, dogs, and the TPD helicopter were brought to the scene to help with the search.