4 Dead In Broken Arrow, Apparent Murder-Suicide Under Investigation

Police say four people are dead in an apparent murder-suicide in Broken Arrow.

Officers say they got a 911 call from someone in a house near Washington and Aspen, and when they arrived, they found the victims dead inside.

Police say they heard gunshots in the background of that 911 call that came in.

Investigators say they found four people dead in what they believe is a murder-suicide.

Police have not given information on the ages of the victims or the relationships between the people found in the house.

Right now, investigators say they are working to piece together the entire story.

Broken Arrow Police say there is no threat to anyone else, but this investigation of yet another murder-suicide is sad for everyone in the community.

“This is just another unfortunate situation that we need prayer, we need the support from our community to be with the folks involved in this situation,” said Ethan Hutchins with Broken Arrow Police.

People living in the neighborhood say it is shocking for something like this to happen. One woman said it’s usually quiet, but she knew something was up when she saw all the police cars.

“Breaks my heart, and I don’t understand how anybody could do that,” said Polly Caughron. “It’s a sad situation.”

Investigators have not released the names of the victims.