Dance Captain, Understudy For Tina Turner Musical Talks About The Queen Of Rock And Roll's Iconic Moves

She was the Queen of Rock and Roll. Now her life's story is performed on stage at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center as Celebrity Attractions presents "Tina: The Tina Turner Musical." Dance captain and understudy Karen Burthwright joins us to talk about Tina's iconic moves.

By: News On 6

The name Tina Turner creates a mental image of a high energy, incredible talent bringing to life songs like Proud Mary, Nutbush City Limits, What's Love Got to Do with it, and many other great hits.

She was the Queen of Rock and Roll. Now her life's story is performed on stage this week at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center as Celebrity Attractions presents "Tina: The Tina Turner Musical."

Karen Burthwright is the dance captain and understudy for Tina. She joins to talk about the iconic Tina Turner moves.

