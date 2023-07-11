Preview: FC Tulsa Matches With Miami FC Seeking 3rd Straight Win; Team To Debut New Kits

By: Drake Johnson

-

A three match homestand starts Wednesday for FC Tulsa when the team debuts new kits on Indigenous Peoples' Night against Miami FC.

FC Tulsa is aiming for its third consecutive win after defeating Detroit City FC and Indy Eleven recently.

A win would provide another tremendous boost in the standings for FC Tulsa, the recent success has vaulted them from 11th to 8th in the Eastern Conference standings, trailing Indy by one point and Birmingham Legion FC by four.

Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. at ONEOK Field.

Related Story: FC Tulsa Unveils New Kit Featuring Teal Color, Scissortail Birds For Indigenous Peoples' Night

For more FC Tulsa coverage, CLICK HERE.