Tulsa Public Schools, Salvation Army Join Forces For Storm Relief Food Drive

Even though the storms went through three weeks ago, a lot of people are still struggling with some of their basic needs.

That's why Tulsa Public Schools and the Salvation Army did a food giveaway.

Laura Patrick said she saw online that TPS was giving away food and said it came at a great time.

"I needed the food because I ran out of food during the storm," Patrick said.

Caroline Shaw is with TPS and said since the storms, they have been in contact with other groups who are also trying to support families through this tough time.

"These supplies are here for the community, and we want to do everything we can to support families as they get back on their feet," Shaw said.

After learning the Salvation Army had boxes of food and needed a place to distribute them, TPS offered to get the boxes into the hands of people who need them.

"We are encouraging people if they are coming either to partake in summer cafe or drop off or pick up a camper, please you take one of these boxes home. They are meant for community members,” Shaw said.

Shaw said a lot of people do not have enough food and they want to make sure families have nutritional food each day.

"We certainly want to get them into people's hands as quickly as possible. We know especially for families who experienced power outages for a significant period of time, it's really critical to sort of restock those supplies at home," Shaw said.

Shaw said they are grateful to be able to help families through trying times.

You can come pick up a box at any of the 22 TPS campuses. They are available while supplies last.

Click here for more information.