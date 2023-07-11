'Focus In Recovery': Women Participate In Sober Living Program At Home In Okmulgee

A new recovery house for women working to be sober is now open in Okmulgee.

CREOKS Health Services opened the house and said there aren't many places like this in rural Oklahoma.

Thanks to the Bennett House, Jessica Bliek can focus on her recovery and her favorite job; being a grandma.

"There's four girls and three boys, well there will be four girls and three boys," she said.

Jessica was recently released from prison and moved into the house. She said a house like this helps her recovery be more manageable.

"Especially coming out of prison and going straight into society, triggers and everything are very rough for you, and cause you to relapse, and places like this give you structure and the ability to transition back into society," she said.

The house can fit up to seven women who all participate in recovery programs and have jobs.

Holly Trunk said a place like this is the perfect way back into life after rehab and detox, instead of returning to where they once lived.

"They are going to have a hard time using those structures that they learned and put them back into place, in their day-to-day life and go back to their old behaviors," she said.

Trunk said they needed the house in Okmulgee. She said the women become accountability partners and help each other.

"It creates a family environment, but creates a family environment where everyone has the same idea and focus in recovery," she said.

Jessica said if it wasn't for the Bennett House, she would have had to move and be further away from her family.

She said it has been a blessing in her life.

"If I wouldn't have found this place, I would have had to quit my job and relocate to Tulsa. And I wouldn't be able to spend time with them and it would have made things a lot harder," she said.

A dedication ceremony for the Bennett House will be held on Wednesday at 1 p.m. at 916 N. Seminole Ave.

For more information on the Bennett House, CREOKS Health Services, and Spring River Recovery Homes, call 918-568-9001.