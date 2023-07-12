Blood Banks Nationwide Struggle With Lowest Storage Levels; OBI Seeks Donors

-

Our Blood Institute (OBI) said blood bank storage levels are at the lowest levels they've ever been, and not just here but nationwide.

OBI said it's been trying to recover since the pandemic ended.

OBI said it needs to see an increase of about 40-percent of donors every day to meet their goal of 1,200 donations each day.

"Right now, we would take anything. There's the negative blood types are always top of mind. They're the universal blood types," Executive Director Jan Laub said.

Laub said whether your blood is universal or not, "We need all blood types at this point."

Laub said there are a number of factors affecting the supply of blood, including recent natural disasters.

"Businesses were closed so they had to cancel their blood drives or people were home taking care of the food in the freezer that had to be thrown out. They couldn't leave their neighborhood because the trees were down and the following week, they were home trying to take care of what they needed to take care of. Donating blood was not on their radar at all, understandably," Laub explained.

Laub said when blood supply gets this low, doctors start postponing or cancelling patients' elective surgeries until levels increase.

"Many people don't understand that, how important it is to have blood on the shelves and people use blood products every single day," Laub said.

John Todd said he donates every 60 days.

"It's as often as they'll allow it and it's as often to remain safe. So, it works out for them, and it works out for me," Todd said.

He said he does it not only for the health benefits, but to save someone's life.

"The summer months tend to be more active for Oklahomans - for Americans - and with that the rate of injury increases often times leaving hospitals at a shortage for available blood," Todd explained.

"If it gets bad enough, people have to choose who gets the blood product and who doesn't," Laub said.

To schedule a donation or find a donation event near you, click here.