Roller Derby Event Aims To Recruit New Members For Local League

-

A roller derby league based in Broken Arrow is looking for new faces to join its community of skaters.

On Wednesday, July 12, Roughneck Roller Derby will have a recruitment event at the Ninowski Recreation Center.

"It does not matter what your size is, does not matter what your athletic ability is, roller derby is for everybody," said veteran skater with Roughneck Roller Derby, Lauren Washburn or as her teammates call her, "Squash."

Washburn says she joined the league in 2016.

"When I moved back to Tulsa I kind of was like I have friends, but I feel like I need to probably put myself out there and meet some more people my age, so I joined," she said.

The moment her skates hit the floor, Washburn said there is no judgement, which is why she loves the sport.

"If you are a wall hugger or a baby giraffe, that is okay," she continued saying, "A lot of us have started there."

Twice a year, the Roughneck Roller Derby league seeks out new players for its adult teams through a recruitment event in Broken Arrow. It said whether someone is a seasoned skater, or they have never set foot on wheels before the event is for them.

"The reason we want people is because it is fun," said Washburn. "It is fun to play, it is fun to watch, and it is fun to be in the crowd and experience what we are about."

She said in roller derby, even age is just a number. "Our youngest skater, I think they are 19 years old. They started because their mom played and they were like, I have always wanted to do this and our oldest I would say I think she is in her 60's," Washburn added.

The recruitment event begins at 7:30 p.m. and will include an informational presentation, Q&A session, and an opportunity to meet the team.

For more information about the league, CLICK HERE. ﻿