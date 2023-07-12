Police: Resident Disarms Man Accused Of Firing Shots All Over Tulsa Apartment Complex

-

People at a Tulsa apartment complex are relieved no one was seriously hurt after police said a man randomly fired several gunshots all over the place.

Investigators said an apartment resident confronted the man and took the gun away from him before officers got there.

Harry Maupin knew something was wrong after hearing gunshots happening near his children who were outside.

“My oldest son said he had eye contact with him, and I was like, 'I could have lost all of you guys today because of this guy,'” said Maupin. “I’m still kind of shook up now.”

Investigators said 20-year-old Rolland Miles was driving on the grass at the complex, when apartment employees told him to stop. Instead, they said Miles started firing an AR pistol, hitting one apartment and injuring a dog.

“All of the sudden we just hear shots fired,” said Bryan Palomino, a landscaper at the complex. “You think it’s fireworks but it’s not, you can tell the difference.”

Tulsa Police said a resident confronted Miles, got the gun away from him, and kept it in his apartment until officers got there.

“We’re very grateful that this did not end up worse than it could have been,” said Capt. Karen Tipler, Tulsa Police. “We have already told the resident thank you for your efforts.”

Police said Miles did not cooperate with officers. The ATF said Miles is tribal, so the agency will handle the investigation.

He is facing federal gun charges, agents said. Investigators are asking people who saw what happened or have video of it to give them a call.