AAA Reports Record-Breaking Summer Travel This Month

Summer travel is breaking records for domestic and international destinations.

AAA said it’s seeing more travelers this month than the previous three summers combined.

The good record is that gas is an average of $1/gallon less than last year. However, travelers may not want to hear that flight prices are significantly higher.

Summer months are typically the most traveled months of the year.

“That is a trend that always occurs and it is continuing into this year especially since gas prices are so much lower compared to 2022,” AAA’s Rylie Mansuetti said.

AAA said it's not just driving, but travelers are also flying more this summer, which means airline prices are soaring along with them.

“As more people are flying, prices will go up. As the demand increases, flights will become more scarce. So, economically speaking, we will see higher prices and this year we are seeing them 40 to 50-percent higher than last year,” Mansuetti said.

AAA said more delays and cancellations are also happening and travelers should take precautions for possible delays.

"We’re hearing reports of travelers losing their luggage in their checked luggage. If you can pack everything in a carry on, utilize those trendy packing cubes, roll everything up, that way you have your luggage with you and you have that peace of mind,” Mansuetti said.

Irene Atim came home to Tulsa from Uganda. Unfortunately, half of her family’s luggage was delayed for four hours.

“The reason, they couldn’t explain the reason. They just say it didn’t get on the flight,” Atim said.

She's just happy it happened on the return home and not when her family made it to Uganda.

Despite the luggage delay, Atim said she enjoyed her trip with her family.

“I encourage people to travel. Go and have fun and explore. I’m telling you it’s beautiful. Uganda is beautiful,” Atim said.

AAA recommends you add travel insurance when you fly and to arrive at least two hours before your flight because of the increase in travelers.