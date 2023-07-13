Tulsa Dream Center Opens New STEM Facility

By: News On 6

-

The Tulsa Dream Center has opened a second STEM center for children in the community.

Because of the success of the first location, and a trip to a national STEM competition, the Dream Center hopes the new center opens even more doors for kids.

Tim Newton, the executive director of Tulsa Dream Center, says this is expanding kids’ minds in a way they didn’t know was possible.

Aniya Williams is only eleven years old, but she has big plans for herself.

“I wanna be a businesswoman,” Aniya Williams said.

She’s been able to use the STEM center at the North campus and says it’s allowed her creativity to flourish.

“We learn science, we learn how to make things by hand with other materials. I thought that was very cool because I like being creative a lot,” she said.

Now kids who visit the West campus will get the same chance Aniya did. And with the North campus STEM center already a success, Newton said the idea of expanding seemed doable.

“Now that we’re here, we’re creating opportunities for our boys and girls right here in this community as well,” said Tim Newton.

The center has everything from robots to 3D printers. Newton says because of centers like this, the kids are now looking forward to their future.

“We’re stretching our boys and girls minds in the areas of science, technology, engineering and math and they will never return to the same size again,” said Newton.

The Dream Center took a group of kids, including Aniya, to a national STEM challenge in Baltimore where they came in second place. She says that gave her the confidence to achieve whatever she sets her mind to.

Tim Newton said they’re hoping to take 2 teams to the STEM challenge next year.