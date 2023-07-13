Housing Report For Tulsa County Finds Average Prices And Income Brackets For Consumers


Thursday, July 13th 2023, 1:18 pm

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

The Oklahoma Housing Authority says that a person needs to earn at least $19 per hour to be able to afford a 2 bedroom home in Tulsa County.

The current average price for a 2 bedroom rental is just under $1000 a month.

And if you're looking for a 3 bedroom, expect to pay about $1300, which means that to fully pay monthly rent, a person needs to earn at least $25 per hour.

These calculations are based on spending no more than 30% of your income on housing.
