2 More Accused Of Involvement In Stolen, Stripped Classic Mustang

By: News On 6

Tulsa Police arrested two people accused of being involved in the theft of a classic car.

Investigators have been looking for Toni and Roy Morris for more than a year.

Police said the couple, along with Roy's son and Nicholas Chamberlin, stole a $200,000 1967 Shelby Mustang from Tulsa.

Police recovered the vehicle near Mounds, but it was stripped.

Chamberlin pleaded guilty last month and was ordered to attend the a boot camp style program that tries to rehabilitate criminals.