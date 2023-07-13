2 More Accused Of Involvement In Stolen, Stripped Classic Mustang


Thursday, July 13th 2023, 6:13 pm

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

Tulsa Police arrested two people accused of being involved in the theft of a classic car.

Investigators have been looking for Toni and Roy Morris for more than a year.

Police said the couple, along with Roy's son and Nicholas Chamberlin, stole a $200,000 1967 Shelby Mustang from Tulsa.

Police recovered the vehicle near Mounds, but it was stripped.

Chamberlin pleaded guilty last month and was ordered to attend the a boot camp style program that tries to rehabilitate criminals.
