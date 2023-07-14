Oklahoma's Caring Van Offers Free Immunizations To Kids Ahead Of School Year

By: News On 6

Oklahoma's Caring Van is in Tulsa giving free immunizations to kids ahead of the school year.

Children ages six weeks to 18 who don't have insurance are Medicare-eligible or are Native American qualify.

The immunizations are given on a first-come, first-served basis, and a parent or guardian must provide current shot records.

The Caring Van will be at the Tulsa Health Department's Women, Infants and Children's Clinic near 61st and Peoria on Friday, July 14 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.