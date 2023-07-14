Overnight Storms Cause Damage, Flooding Around Green Country


Friday, July 14th 2023, 5:07 am

By: News On 6


ROLAND, Okla. -

Overnight storms left behind a trail of damage across parts of Green Country on Friday.

News On 6 Storm Tracker Sequoyah Quinton was in Roland, Oklahoma, where the intense storms badly damaged a Dollar General and brought down some tree limbs in nearby neighborhoods.

An area north of Muldrow suffered some flooding overnight.

