'An Affair Of The Heart' Shopping Event Begins In Tulsa

Braum's An Affair of the Heart, a three-day shopping event, is at SageNet Center at Expo Square this weekend.

The show brings artists, craftsmen, and small retailers from more than 15 states together for one of the longest running shows of its kind in Oklahoma.

Show promoter Kristin Ware said An Affair of the Heart started in Oklahoma 38 years ago and has been in Tulsa for the last 28 years.

It is a tradition for Leslie Labus and her daughter-in-law.

"I just think it is a one stop shop, we can find all sorts of things that we like," she said. "We always come on Friday when it is not so busy, get here when the doors open, spend the day, and go get something nice to eat."

Leslie said the hot summer weather has her dreaming of fall and she is not alone. Summer's Market, a home decor business in Broken Arrow started by Cindy Cupps and her daughter, releases its new fall line early for shoppers at An Affair of the Heart. "They like to come out here in July and see us because they like to get first dibs on that fall line," Cupps said.

It is one of the more than 450 booths at the show featuring handmade items, home decor, jewelry, apparel, arts, crafts, and even gourmet foods.

Ware said, "What is really cool about our show is that it is a mix of all these small businesses from across the country, so it is a great way to shop small on a national scale all in one spot."

The show also helps small businesses grow. Summer's Market got its start five years ago at the show and Cupps said they love being there for their customers. "There are many vendors out here that are like that. They are going to ship to you, they are going to see you at another show, they are going to do anything they can because small businesses, they like to build friendships," she added.

An Affair of the Heart tickets are $12 dollars at the door, children 12 and under get in for free. The show is from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.