City Councilor Jayme Fowler Drops Out Of Tulsa Mayoral Race

Tulsa City Councilor for District 9 Jayme Fowler announced he's dropping out of the Tulsa Mayoral race on Thursday.

By: News On 6

Per a social media post from Fowler, he's ending his mayoral bid and will focus on his wealth management practice and community engagement after his council term ends.

With Fowler dropping out, the current candidates for Tulsa mayor are business owner Casey Bradford, Tulsa County Commissioner Karen Keith and State Representative Monroe Nichols.

Election Day is August 27th.