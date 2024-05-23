City Councilor Jayme Fowler Drops Out Of Tulsa Mayoral Race

Thursday, May 23rd 2024, 2:34 pm
Tulsa City Councilor for District 9 Jayme Fowler announced he's dropping out of the Tulsa Mayoral race on Thursday.
Per a social media post from Fowler, he's ending his mayoral bid and will focus on his wealth management practice and community engagement after his council term ends.
With Fowler dropping out, the current candidates for Tulsa mayor are business owner Casey Bradford, Tulsa County Commissioner Karen Keith and State Representative Monroe Nichols.
Here's Fowler's entire statement:
After much prayer and consideration, I have decided to end my Tulsa mayoral bid. I want to express my deepest gratitude to each and every person who played a role in my campaign, from the tireless volunteers and generous donors to my incredible wife Sandy and dedicated campaign team. This has been a very difficult decision. It’s my understanding a very qualified individual is preparing to announce his candidacy.
I will continue to focus on my wealth management practice and community engagement after my council term ends, and I will continue to serve the constituents of District 9 to the very last day and to the best of my ability. It’s been a sincere pleasure serving the constituents of District 9 and Tulsa citizens at large. The best is yet to come!
Election Day is August 27th.
