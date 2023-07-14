Inclusive Playground In Tulsa Provides Fun For Every Child

Tulsa has opened its first accessible playground that has something for every kid, with a disability or not.

Kids helped cut the ribbon and got to climb all over the new equipment at last.

Whether you’re soaring on the swing, zipping down the slides, or perhaps going for a drive, this is a playground for everyone.

“I have one kid with a disability," said Paige Jones. "It can be challenging to find a playground where they can all play together.”

Jones has three kids, and her eight-year-old son Daniel has a disability. Now he has the chance to play with his siblings.

“He wants to play like every other kid does," she said.

The accessible playground at the Center for Individuals with Physical Challenges has been years in the making and is open thanks to a lot of sponsors and people believing in the mission.

It was finally time to unveil it — with the help of some big scissors and eager kids.

“We have play equipment, wheelchairs can roll onto and play with their friends," said executive director Wendi Fralick.

Six-year-old Ryder sat back and relaxed on the basket swing. The wide netting makes it easy for kids in wheelchairs to hop right on.

Everything about this playground is made for all, from the equipment to the activities like a xylophone to show off skills.

“Now our kids, especially who have siblings without physical challenges, have a place to come they can all play together and bring their friends and that's what it's all about," Fralick said.

All of the smiles at a place where nobody feels left behind.