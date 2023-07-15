USA Today Readers Choose Tulsa's Mother Road Market As Top Food Destination

By: News On 6

Route 66's Mother Road Market in Tulsa has been named the best food hall in America.

USA Today asked readers to name their favorite stop based on the selection of restaurants and positive contributions in the community.

Mother Road Market beat out the Garage Food Hall in Indianapolis that’s in what was once the largest Coca-Cola bottling plant in the world.

One reader said "don't leave without a lick of Honeycomb Lavender or Ooey Gooey Butter Cake Ice Cream at the Big Dipper Creamery.



