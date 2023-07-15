Ice Cream Shop Offers Crafts Canine-Friendly Flavors

By: News On 6

In a borough in Berlin, Germany, liverwurst is the most popular ice cream flavor.

It is at the ice cream shop Blin-Blin where the owner is producing the cold treat for dogs and humans alike.

The owner said that he wanted pups who are walking on hot summer days to enjoy something refreshing because he said he saw how jealous the dogs looked when their owner was eating ice cream.

The dogs' ice cream is made with lactose free yogurt or cream cheese and includes the flavors like banana-strawberry, carrot, and liverwurst.



