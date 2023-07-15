Man Extradited To Tulsa For Alleged Involvement In Double Homicide

By: News On 6

A man who's been in custody in California for five months is back in Tulsa to face charges of murdering two people in January.

Police say Rodney Williams and Roger Jackson Jr. were involved in the murders of Tiffany Culkins and her landlord, Harry Mcelfresh.

Both victims had their hands duct taped behind their backs and were shot in the head.

Jackson told police he drove Williams to the scene because they were going to sell Tiffany a kilo of drugs for $4,000 dollars.

Jackson said Williams committed the murders.