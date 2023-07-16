Kid Vendor Event Teaches Tulsa Children About Running A Business, Becoming Entrepreneurs

By: News On 6

Kids around Tulsa are learning how to become entrepreneurs and start their own businesses. Some got to sell their goods at the Tulsa Kid Vendor Event.

Jayden Williams started Jay's lemonade stand four years ago. Now, he's not only watched his business grow, but he's seen other kids start their own businesses as well.

He and his mom, Janea Tottress, started his business with just some lemons and a Styrofoam cup. Jayden got the business idea when he wanted to find a way to help the homeless.

He said, “I was seeing a lot of homeless people, and it was one of the ways to make money to help the unfortunate.”

Soon after, Tottress and her son started the Kid Vendor event. Since then, they've seen other children start businesses and come back to sell their goods each year.

“So they have been running their businesses continuously every year, like Amina’s treasure and crafts. She comes every year, we appreciate her and then we have many, many others that do the same so the growth is amazing," she said.

This year there were 18 kid vendors who sold everything from food and drink, to crafts and jewelry. Tottress said that Tulsa has been booming in small businesses, but not much space has been left for the kids.

“This is the only event that Tulsa children have that’s just theirs for their business and so we love to continue to throw that every year, and it’s been great, it’s been awesome," Tottress said.

Jayden and his mom love organizing this event because it's a great way to inspire other children to become entrepreneurs. She said it “opens children’s eyes to other opportunities that they could be doing, as well as earning their own money, learning more responsibilities, and learning how to be a boss at a young age.” “It means a lot to me since like. I feel like I’m giving kids a lot of chances to start their own businesses and make their own money in their own ways," Jayden said.

If you weren't able to make it out and grab one of Jay's ice cold lemonades, don't worry, he and other vendors will be back again next year.