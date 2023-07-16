By: News On 6

Sex Offender Wanted Out Of Muskogee County On Felony Warrant, Authorities Say

Authorities are offering a $500 reward for information on a convicted sex offender wanted out of Muskogee County.

The Muskogee County Sheriff's Office said that Ricky McFarland is an aggravated sex offender wanted by the United State Marshal Service.

They said he has a felony warrant for failing to comply with the Oklahoma Sex Offender Registration Act.

Authorities say McFarland is 6-foot-3, 230 pounds and has several tattoos.

Contact the USMS at 918-577-6906 if you have information.