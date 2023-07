By: News On 6

Skiatook Officer Seizes Over 200 Grams Of Drugs Off The Streets After Traffic Stop

A Skiatook officer is being honored for his work in getting more than 200 grams of drugs off the streets.

Officer Justin Burch found 186 grams of fentanyl, 30 grams of meth, scales, baggies and drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop last week.

The Skiatook Police Chief says the fentanyl was enough to kill every citizen in Skiatook several times over.