Man Accused Of Killing Nephew, Injuring Son In Sapulpa Double Stabbing

Sapulpa Police say an argument turned deadly after a man stabbed his son and nephew over the weekend. Investigators say the suspect is in jail, but one of those family members has died.

Police say the suspect, 57-year-old Richard King, is in jail facing murder and assault with a deadly weapon charge. Officers say the suspect and victims all lived in the house together.

Investigators say another adult and two more juveniles were inside and witnessed the argument turn violent.

“At some point, went to the kitchen to get a knife, the argument turned physical and that is when these juveniles were stabbed,” said Captain Mike Sole, Sapulpa Police.

Both of the victims were taken to a hospital, meanwhile, officers say they spotted King walking away from the house and arrested him. Records show King spent time in prison for assault with a dangerous weapon and child endangerment.

Investigators say they found the knife at the scene.

“We don’t see that many homicides in the course of a year,” said Sole. “This only makes our first homicide this year.”

Sapulpa Schools says both victims involved are students in the district. The district made counselors available to other students on Monday and it says they met with different groups that both victims were involved in.

This is a developing story, refresh this page for the latest updates.