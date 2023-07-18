Bartlesville Water Restrictions End After Heavy Rain In Oklahoma And Kansas

-

People in Bartlesville are seeing months of water restrictions come to an end.

Several days of heavy rain in southeast Kansas and Bartlesville helped refill Hulah Lake and Copan Lake.

Residents are happy they’ve received enough rain to end the long-standing restrictions.

But the city and emergency management said people still need to be careful about how much water they’re using.

Karen Harris' grandson Lee has wanted to go enjoy the splash pads all summer. After months of them being closed, they were both able to beat the heat in downtown.

“We heard on the news for just two seconds that it was back on this evening and we’ve been waiting all summer long, so he couldn’t wait!” said Harris.

Mike Bailey, City Manager for the City of Bartlesville, hopes people will enjoy the end of the water restrictions, but still be careful at the same time.

“This is sort of the things that we expect to do during the summer,” said Bailey. “Our gardens, water our yards, and so they can do those things. Again, we urge caution, and conservation, but you know, let your kids go out and play on the slip and slide.”

Kary Cox with Washington County Emergency Management said several days of heavy rain have been a big help.

“In the last couple of weeks, we have received enough rain in the watershed that we are back up to what’s considered a normal level in Hulah Lake,” said Cox. “Copan Lake is still about five feet below normal.”

Cox said it’s a good idea for people to keep conserving water.

“We still need to be very mindful about our water usage, understanding that winter will be here soon, sooner than we think, and the rainfalls typically die down in that time period,” said Cox.

Harris is thankful for the rain and to spend time with her grandson enjoying the water.

“Yay we got them back open and everything’s mowed and it’s beautiful, come out and enjoy it!” said Harris.

Because it’s too late in the season to hire lifeguards, the pools in Bartlesville won’t be open this summer.

Instead, the city will offer shuttles to the Osage Hills State Park Swimming Pool for people to swim there.