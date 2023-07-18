Family Of Tulsa Race Massacre Victim Wants Judge To Decide Whether Estate Can Be Reopened


Tuesday, July 18th 2023, 4:52 am

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

The family of a Tulsa Race Massacre victim wants a judge to decide if his estate can be re-opened.

Descendants of Dr. A.C. Jackson claim the Hillie Foundation and Greenwood Rising are blocking the family's request to have Dr. Jackson's estate re-opened. They claim the most recent request was denied due to a previous lawsuit that has been dismissed.

"You have individuals and companies on Greenwood who are benefiting from the massacre's story fighting this black family's ability to open the estate of their own family member. it's shameful, that's disgusting," said Justice For Greenwood Founder Damario Solomon Simmons.

The family wants control of Dr. Jackson's name, image and likeness along with control of his intellectual property.
