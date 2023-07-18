By: News On 6

Oklahoma Agriculture Students Get Hands-On Experience Thanks To New Program

Agriculture students in Oklahoma are getting a chance for more hands-on experience in the field.

A new program called Agricultural Immersion and Mentorship, or “AIM”, is now being offered to students statewide.

Alisen Anderson and Kelli Payne founded the group.

During the pandemic, Payne says that many students struggled to find internship opportunities in agriculture, which led them to create the group.

The pilot program began with 2 students in May.

They have worked in Central Oklahoma and at an agri-tourism venue, learning about selling produce.

Finding and selecting students with diverse backgrounds in agriculture is important to them.

“We’d like to be able to showcase the different facets of agriculture in all of the regions. There’s a big difference in Northeast Oklahoma than Southwest Oklahoma, and so being able to highlight the different opportunities available is certainly on our radar screen,” Kelli Payne, Co-Founder Agricultural Immersion and Mentorship, said.

Attending and networking at the Oklahoma Cattleman’s and Farm Bureau Young Farmer’s and Ranchers Conventions is something they plan to do as well.

AIM leaders say that gaining internship experience between sophomore and junior year is a big challenge for students.

Through this experience, they hope to show them the many different career choices that are available.

“A lot of times, people think about agriculture as poultry, and pork, and cattle production. But we have so much more out there…There’s bio tech and international trade. A lot of great things that are being done with crops,” Payne said.

Payne is now asking for students interested in the program to apply.

About 20 to 25 students will be put in different cohorts.

You can visit their Facebook page here.