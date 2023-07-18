By: News On 6

FC Tulsa's 'Christmas In July Night' Is This Friday At ONEOK Field

-

FC Tulsa is hosting Christmas in July for fans at it's next home match on Friday.

The first 2,000 fans to enter ONEOK Field will get a free t-shirt and the club will also have a limited edition team scarves for sale as well.

The club is also asking fans to bring new or gently used toys and presents to be donated to the Ronald McDonald House.

This Friday's match will also be shown on News On 6.

