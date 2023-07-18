FC Tulsa's 'Christmas In July Night' Is This Friday At ONEOK Field


Tuesday, July 18th 2023, 5:37 pm

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

FC Tulsa is hosting Christmas in July for fans at it's next home match on Friday.

The first 2,000 fans to enter ONEOK Field will get a free t-shirt and the club will also have a limited edition team scarves for sale as well.

The club is also asking fans to bring new or gently used toys and presents to be donated to the Ronald McDonald House.

This Friday's match will also be shown on News On 6.

For more FC Tulsa coverage, CLICK HERE.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

July 18th, 2023

July 18th, 2023

July 17th, 2023

July 12th, 2023

Top Headlines

July 20th, 2023

July 20th, 2023

July 20th, 2023

July 20th, 2023