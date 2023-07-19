FC Tulsa's Phillip Goodrum Named USL Championship Player Of The Week

By: News On 6

FC Tulsa is climbing in the standings thanks to a recent hot streak. The team has won their last four matches.

Club President Sam Doerr told The Blitz 1170 Tuesday morning that the adjustments and mid season trades are the reason for the success down the stretch.

Phillip Goodrum was recently named USL Championship's week 19 player of the week.

The next match up is with Rio Grande Valley FC at ONEOK Field on Friday at 8 p.m. You can see the match here on News On 6.

FC Tulsa will look to tie a club record with a fifth straight win.