Heat Warnings Before A Late Week Cool-Down

TULSA, Okla. - Another day of intense summer heat is ahead, but storm chances could soon bring cooler weather.

Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:

A weak surface boundary currently across far southern Kansas may briefly dip into Northern Oklahoma over the next several hours. Some minor upper-level forcing moving across the state could trigger a brief shower or sprinkle later in the day on Wednesday as it moves across the region. This chance remains very low, but we’ll keep a mention. This boundary is expected to retreat north into southern Kansas later in the day on Wednesday and become a focus for additional thunderstorms developing late Wednesday night into early Thursday. A few of these storms may be strong to severe but should be slightly north of the state this evening. Overnight into early Thursday morning, a few storms could impact far northern Oklahoma with some gusty winds. As the dominant mid-level ridge contracts westward, this provides an opportunity for the front to slide south again late Thursday afternoon into the evening hours. A stronger disturbance located to our west will trigger thunderstorms across southeastern Colorado, the high plains of Texas, and portions of southwestern Kansas. The system should form a small cluster of thunderstorms and generally move east late Thursday night and early Friday morning. Severe weather threats will be maximized across northwestern Oklahoma late Thursday night, but a few strong to near severe storms may survive the trip into our area during the predawn hours of Friday. This cluster should be weakening as it approaches our immediate area through midday Friday but may produce some gusty winds.

Friday morning, the front should continue moving south bringing northeast winds and a respite from the hot and humid weather we’ve been experiencing. Morning temperatures will remain in the lower 70s, but afternoon highs should stay in the lower to mid-80s across Northern Oklahoma with mostly cloudy sky. Slightly drier air arrives late Friday night into early Saturday morning. This means Saturday morning temperatures will drop into the 60s in many locations. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 80s with north winds remaining at 10 to 15 mph. Dryer air should result in minimal heat index issues. Our forecast has both daytime highs and heat index values below normal highs this weekend.

By Sunday, the mid-level ridge starts expanding eastward again, but the upper flow this weekend will remain from the north or northwest until at least early next week. At this point, we are not carrying any probabilities Sunday into early next week for storms. This could easily change based on the pattern that will be experienced.

By the middle of next week, once again the ridge should be encompassing most of the state bringing hot and breezy conditions back to Oklahoma. This should keep the main storm track away from our area.

Wednesday morning weather discussion

Have a super great day!

Alan Crone

KOTV