Tropical Storm Calvin Expected To Pass Close To Hawaii’s Big Island


Wednesday, July 19th 2023, 9:56 am

By: Associated Press


Tropical Storm Calvin is expected to pass very close to Hawaii’s Big Island on Tuesday and Wednesday, the National Weather Service said Monday.

National Weather Service hydrologist Kevin Kodama said the storm will bring heavy rain, high surf and strong winds. The storm was moving west Monday at about 20 mph (32 kph) with sustained winds of 50 mph (80 kph).

People in Hawaii County should prepare Monday and Tuesday for impacts that could include flash flooding, mudslides, damaging winds and dangerous surf before tropical storm force winds begin later Tuesday, Kodama said.

Rainfall amounts of 4 to 8 inches (10 to 20 centimeters) are possible on the windward side of the island.

Calvin is expected to weaken as it moves west to the south of the other Hawaiian Islands on Wednesday.
