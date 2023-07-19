Billion Dollar Theme Park And Resort 'American Heartland' Planned For Vinita Along Route 66

By: News On 6

Development for a $2 billion theme park and resort in northeast Oklahoma was announced Wednesday morning by state leaders and developers in Vinita.

The entertainment destination would be just west of Grand Lake on Route 66. Developers say The American Heartland Theme Park and Resort will be a 1,000-acre site with a 125-acre theme park "comparable to the size" of Disney's Magic Kingdom. The park will feature an "Americana-themed environment" with rides, live shows, restaurants, and waterways. American Heartland will be an affiliate of Mansion Entertainment Group and developers say the design development team boasts more than 20 Disney Park builders and Imagineers.

"We are thrilled to make Oklahoma the home of American Heartland Theme Park and Resort." American Heartland CEO Larry Wilhite said. "At the crossroads of the heartland, Oklahoma is an attractive location for a family entertainment destination. The state's business-friendly approach and innovative partnership efforts have helped make this possible. We look forward to bringing unforgettable generational experiences to Oklahoma."

The development of "The American Heartland Theme Park and Resort" will go in phases and begin with a large-scale RV park with cabins which is planned to open in 2025. The "world-class" theme park and resort would be the next phase and open in 2026, developers say.

