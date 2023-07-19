Internet Personality Tavin Dillard To Host Show In Oklahoma


Wednesday, July 19th 2023, 10:37 am

By: News On 6


KAY COUNTY, Okla. -

A social media personality is set to host a show this upcoming Saturday at the Kay County Amphitheater in Newkirk, Oklahoma.

The show is set to begin at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday night, and admission to the event is free for everyone.

People in attendance are encouraged to bring a chair or blanket to sit on.

You can follow Dillard on social media by using the keyword search "Tavin Dillard".
