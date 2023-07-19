Dental Spas Attempt To Ease Stressful Dentist Appointments

By: News On 6, CBS News

A visit to the dentist is rarely pleasant. But now many dentists are trying to create a spa-like experience, adding services to make dental appointments as enjoyable as possible.

Patients at Elite Dental Studio in Massachusetts are greeted in a modern lounge with soothing music and a drink bar where they can enjoy a cappuccino before their appointment.

Dr. Chelsea Perry is the owner. “Unfortunately there is a lot of fear around the dentist and we really wanted to reframe that, change the mindset,” she says.

Once in the exam room, patients can choose from a variety of creature comforts - for free.

“If you want noise cancelling headphones, maybe you don't like the sounds or maybe you want a weighted blanket just to help combat that anxiety, or you want to watch Netflix, whatever it is that puts you at ease,” says Dr. Perry

All of the comfort add-ons are available and complimentary to patients whether they have dental insurance or not.

PUTTING PATIENTS AT EASE

Since she was a child, Kelly Harris has dreaded going to the dentist. “I've had Novocaine needles break in my mouth. Dentists that didn't have a lot of compassion,” she says.

But now Harris says she looks forward to her dental appointments--drills and all.

MORE THAN DENTAL SERVICES

The experience goes beyond just a relaxing dental experience. New patients gets one complimentary 30-minute facial.

Why? Dr. Perry says the mouth is very important but, “It doesn't just end at the teeth. You know, the face is part of that. You know, we offer aesthetic services. We are offering Botox and fillers as well as you know, cosmetic treatments.”

During a recent visit, Harris chose the complimentary weighted blanket and eye massager. “To know that you can come and feel happy going to the dentist when before it was just a state of panic,” she says, "so I am grateful." And her teeth have never been healthier.

Dentists say it's important to change the mindset of adults around dental care, so they don't pass their anxiety on to their kids.