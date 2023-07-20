Classic Cars To Be Auctioned In Oklahoma City; Includes Some From Late Tulsa Car Collector

Hundreds of classic cars will be up for auction, including some that belonged to a Tulsa collector who made the news when someone stole his classic Shelby Mustang and stripped it for parts.

The Maple Brothers Auction will take place in Oklahoma City at the end of July.

Jennifer Tetley, the Marketing Director for Maple Brothers Auctions, is excited for people to check out the cars and bring back old memories.

"I think for a lot of people, it's just nostalgia,” said Tetley. “They look back and you can think of so many memories of things that can be tied to a car. I remember growing up, we had a friend that always had Rolls Royces’, and we rode in the Rolls Royces’ in all the parades."

This auction will also feature seven cars from Rod Spurlin’s collection.

Spurlin’s collection made headlines in January 2022 when his $200,000 Shelby GT 500 Mustang was stolen and stripped for parts.

"Rod Spurlin's collection does cover many, many Mustangs,” said Tetley. “There's a 1970 Mustang, there is a 1968 Mustang GT clone, there are two 1979 Pontiac Firebird Trans-Ams. Those are very exciting; people really get into the Trans-Ams."

Spurlin died shortly after the Shelby was stolen, and his estate came to Maple Brothers to sell the collection.

"We've got several mustangs, Boss 302s, some of those are clones, and we've also got a couple of Pontiac Firebirds,” said Tetley, “We were very honored to be approached to be selling his collection. He had, at one time, a collection of over 30 vehicles."

Tetley said the auction will have cars for everyone to enjoy.

"Even if you're not big on vehicles, come out and check out the cars,” said Tetley. “Because you can look and say, 'oh, when I was this age, I did this, this and this, and my grandfather and I, we restored this car,”’ said Tetley.

The auction will be at the Bennett Center in Oklahoma City on July 28 and 29.