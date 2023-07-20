By: News On 6

Family of Sharonda Clark Speaks After Execution of Jemaine Cannon

State Of Oklahoma To Execute Death Row Prisoner Jemaine Cannon For 1995 Murder

The State of Oklahoma will execute Jemaine Cannon on Thursday morning, after 27 years on death row.

Jemaine Cannon was sentenced to death in 1996 for the brutal killing of 20-year-old Sharonda Clark.

Cannon was serving a 15-year sentence for attacking an 18-year-old woman when he escaped in 1995 while taking part in a prison work program.

According to investigators, Cannon had been living with Sharonda Clark since his escape, until she was found stabbed to death in her Tulsa apartment. Cannon was arrested for the murder two days later in Michigan.

The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board voted to deny clemency for Cannon back in June of 2023. Cannon was denied clemency in a 3-2 vote.

This will be Oklahoma's 9th execution since they were resumed two years ago.

Thursday's execution is set to take place at 10 a.m. at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester.

