Broken Arrow Nonprofit Helps First-Year Teachers Fill Their Classrooms

With the first day of school right around the corner, many first-year teachers are worried about having supplies for their classrooms.

Teachers can spend several years collecting supplies to make sure their classrooms are ready for students. Broken Arrow Neighbors hosted a back-to-school drive to take some of that stress off of first-year teachers' shoulders.

"When they walk in that classroom on that very first day of school, that their rooms are filled to the brim with everything they need to make their year successful," said Broken Arrow Neighbors Executive Director Megan Quickle.

This is the third year the nonprofit has hosted the drive. Quickle said it's expecting to help more teachers than ever.

"Our first year we supplied 98 new teachers. Our second year we supplied 158 new teachers, and so we again are seeing the need grow every single year," she said.

The school district said it relies on community partners to get students ready for the school year. Partners such as AVB Bank, Epic Connection Chiropractic, and Life Church South Broken Arrow also helped to collect supplies for the drive.

"It takes all of us as a community to make sure we can provide all of these school supplies to our wonderful teachers," Quickle said.

Chase Elkins with Broken Arrow Public Schools said the drive has a direct impact on students.

"We know if teachers are supplied with the resources they need for their classroom, it helps them teach our students and our students get a better education," he said.

Elkins said basic supplies like paper, pencils and notebooks will make a difference.

"Every composition book there's a story and these students are going to be able to write and imagine, and make up their own stories, and that's what learning is all about," he said.

The supply drive with Broken Arrow Neighbors runs through August 4. Donations can be dropped off at one of their partners or their office at 315 W. College Street in Broken Arrow.

You can also make an online donation at https://brokenarrowschools-cuect.formstack.com/forms/engage_ba_donations